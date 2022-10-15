Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Nitish's Boat Hits Pillar Of Bridge On Ganga During Chhath Ghat Inspection

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a close shave on Saturday as his motorboat collided with the pillar of a bridge on the Ganga when he was inspecting a Chhath ghat in Patna, an official said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar File Photo

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:55 pm

The boat developed a snag and hit the pillar of JP Setu near Digha, Patna's district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

"The chief minister and other dignitaries were safely shifted to another boat, and they carried on with the inspection," he said.

The boat did not suffer any significant damage and all people on board were safe, he added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

