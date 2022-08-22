Nitish Kumar Squarely Responsible For Woes Of Teaching Job Aspirants: Sushil Kumar Modi

The BJP on Monday slammed the Bihar government for police using "brutal" force against teaching job aspirants protesting in Patna and blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their woes, saying the education ministry was with his JD(U) for over 15 years.

"If anyone is responsible for their problems, it is Nitish Kumar alone," former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said. The education portfolio remained with his party Janata Dal (United) for over 15 years and was only recently given to the RJD after the two parties formed an alliance government, he added.

Modi said the recruitment process for these qualified candidates has been pending for many months and demanded stern action against the additional district magistrate who was seen repeatedly hitting a protestor with a baton as he lay on the ground holding the national flag in one hand.

"Use of such brutal force is condemnable," Modi added. Taking a swipe at the grand alliance government, he referred to RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's 2020 poll promise of signing 10 lakh government jobs in the first Cabinet meeting if his party was voted to power.

The new government's Cabinet has met three times so far without taking any concrete steps, Modi noted. The JD(U)-BJP alliance had formed the government after the assembly polls, but Kumar recently snapped ties with the saffron party and joined hands with the RJD-Congress-Left combine.

Kumar had in his August 15 promised 10 lakh jobs and a total of 20 lakh employment opportunities. Attacking the government, Modi said, "Those who promised 10 lakh jobs are not ready to offer any date."

(With PTI Inputs)