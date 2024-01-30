Amid questions and speculation over what led to the sudden political turbulence in Bihar, reports say that the turning point was probably a January 13 virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc where Nitish Kumar's role in the Opposition alliance was discussed.
When Nitish Kumar Left An INDIA Bloc Meet 10 Minutes Early | Bihar CM's Turning Point
According to an NDTV report, what forced Kumar to take the final call was Rahul Gandhi’s decision to consult Mamata Banerjee for the coordinator post for the INDIA bloc while Kumar was offered the role of the convenor. But, the Bihar CM, furious with Rahul Gandhi, rejected the post and left the meeting ten minutes early. It has been reported that Kumar said the role could be given to Lalu Yadav instead.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was suggested for the chairman post, which, according to Mr Kumar, was the other big disappointment since he was counting on being projected for the job, as per the report.
The newly formed BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar in the CM seat, Bihar is likely to stick to the 2020 formula to share the cabinet berths in Bihar.
Kumar on January took oath as the Chief Minister alongside two deputies from the BJP, who, sources said, were deputed by the party "to keep an eye" on the 72-year-old old politician popularly known as "Paltu Kumar" for changing sides frequently.
It has been reported that the Council of Ministers will be expanded over the next few days followed by allocation of portfolios.