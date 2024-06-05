National

Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others

NIA investigations found that Rohit Godara was the mastermind behind the murder conspiracy, who hatched this plan along with Charan, Brar and others.

File Images
Goldy Brar (L) and 11 others have been named in the NIA chargesheet in Karni Sena Chief's (R) murder. Photo: File Images


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder last year.

The government has designated Brar as a terrorist under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Associated with the pro-Khalistani group, Babbar Khalsa, Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border, supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

According to the probe agency's official statement, investigations revealed the involvement of notorious terrorist-gangster syndicate behind the killing of the Karni Sena chief.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar colony in December 2023. Two others, Naveen Shekhawat and Ajeet Singh were also killed in the incident while Narender Singh -- Gogamedi's gunman -- was injured.

The NIA arrested eight persons for their involvement in the conspiracy to kill the Karni Sena chief, the federal agency's statement added.

However, four others including Brar are still absconding, it said. These four are gangsters Mahendra Kumar, Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara, Virendra Charan and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar.

The NIA, in its chargesheet filed before Jaipur's NIA Special Court, as charged all the 12 accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA and the Arms Act.

Karni Sena Presidnt Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi - null
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead In Jaipur

BY Outlook Web Desk

After the murder, Godara and Brar claimed responsibility and used to threaten and extort others, the statement noted.

The federal probe agency said that the two assailants -- Rohit Rathore and Nitin -- had received pistols along with several rounds and magazines for carrying out Gogamedi's killing.

The duo had attacked an i-10 car and a scooty rider and used his scooty to flee the Karni Sena's chief, NIA said, adding that accused Mahendra Kumar and his wife Puja Saini -- co-accused -- had harboured Nitin before the killing.

"Rahul had taken the help of accused Bhawani Singh to hire the services of Nitin Fauji for the attack. Bhawani was provided weapons and shelter by one Ashok Kumar," the statement said.

NIA said that it was Udham Singh, along with Bhawani Singh and Rahul, had sent Nitin to Jaipur to execute the crime. The agency said that accused Rambeer had given shelter to Nitin even after knowing about his involvement in another arms case.

The NIA noted that further investigations in the murder case are underway, adding that hunt for the absconders is on.

Notably, Goldy Brar had previously taken responsibility for the bold assassination of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Additionally, he had also issued threats to actor Salman Khan. Brar was reportedly running criminal operations from Canada, in collaboration with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

