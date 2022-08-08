NIA Arrests Two Bangladeshi Nationals For Spreading Jihad In India

Ahead of the Indian Independence Day, two "highly radicalised" Bangladeshi nationals allegedly involved in propagating jihad in India by posting hateful and incriminating materials online were arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.

Hamidullah alias 'Raju Gaji' of Narayanganj district and Mohammad Sahadat Hussain alias "Abidullah" of Madaripur district in Bangladesh were arrested on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

They were arrested in a case related to the arrest of six active cadre of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, from Aishbagh in Bhopal early this year, the spokesperson said.

The Union government banned terror group JMB in May 2019. At the time, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and its formations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and their manifestations have committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth(s) for terrorist activities in India."

The NIA said Hamidullah —also known by aliases 'Muffakir', 'Samad Ali Miyan' and 'Talha'— and Hussain were close associates of the six arrested JMB members and were found using encrypted apps to communicate with their associates in India and Bangladesh.

"The arrested accused are highly radicalised individuals and involved in propagating Jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online in various groups on different social media platforms to radicalise other people," the spokesperson said.

With the latest arrest, a total of nine accused have been held in the case so far, the official said.

The NIA said the arrested accused were found involved in propagating JMB ideology and motivating the youth to carry out 'Jihad' against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14 at Police Station STF Bhopal and re-registered by NIA on April 5.

