Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NIA Arrests Two Bangladeshi Nationals For Spreading Jihad In India

These arrests are part of the case related to the arrest of six active cadre of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) arrested earlier this year.

undefined
National Investigation Agency (NIA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

Ahead of the Indian Independence Day, two "highly radicalised" Bangladeshi nationals allegedly involved in propagating jihad in India by posting hateful and incriminating materials online were arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.

Hamidullah alias 'Raju Gaji' of Narayanganj district and Mohammad Sahadat Hussain alias "Abidullah" of Madaripur district in Bangladesh were arrested on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

They were arrested in a case related to the arrest of six active cadre of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, from Aishbagh in Bhopal early this year, the spokesperson said.

The Union government banned terror group JMB in May 2019. At the time, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and its formations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and their manifestations have committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth(s) for terrorist activities in India."

The NIA said Hamidullah —also known by aliases 'Muffakir', 'Samad Ali Miyan' and 'Talha'— and Hussain were close associates of the six arrested JMB members and were found using encrypted apps to communicate with their associates in India and Bangladesh.

Related stories

Delhi Court Sends Man Accused Of Collecting Funds For ISIS To NIA Custody Till August 16

Karnataka: NIA Arrests Former MLA’s Daughter-In-Law For Suspected ISIS Links

"The arrested accused are highly radicalised individuals and involved in propagating Jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online in various groups on different social media platforms to radicalise other people," the spokesperson said.

With the latest arrest, a total of nine accused have been held in the case so far, the official said.

The NIA said the arrested accused were found involved in propagating JMB ideology and motivating the youth to carry out 'Jihad' against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14 at Police Station STF Bhopal and re-registered by NIA on April 5.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National National Investigation Agency (NIA) Bangladesh Terrorists Counter-Terrorism Jihadi Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Ministry Of Home Affairs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020