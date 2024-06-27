National

NHRC Notice To Delhi Police Chief Over Woman 'Sexual Assault' By Constable

The accused allegedly continued to rape the woman by threatening to post the video on social media, the NHRC said in a statement, adding that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident.

Representational Image
NHRC Notice To Delhi Police Chief Over Woman 'Sexual Assault' By Constable | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner over reports that a constable allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and also made a video of the act.

The victim has been reportedly visiting the Kalyanpuri and Malviya Nagar police stations in Delhi for 15 days but the police allegedly "did not take any action" on her complaint.

The rights panel has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the woman's human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police of Delhi, seeking a detailed report in one week. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered and action taken against the official responsible, the statement said.

The June 25 report claimed that the victim came in contact with the constable through social media. The woman also met the family of the policeman to narrate her ordeal but no one listened to her, it added.

