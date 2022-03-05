Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Newsflash | PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting On Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the meeting on the Ukraine in a short while.

Newsflash | PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting On Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 8:23 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called another high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India's evacuation efforts to bring back its citizens, sources said.

Since Sunday, Modi has chaired a number of such meetings.
Five Reasons Why Indian Students Couldn’t Leave Ukraine Before War Started

India on Saturday said its main focus now is on the evacuation of around 700 Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy which has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India hopes to evacuate its citizens from Kharkiv and Pisochyn in the next few hours.

"Our main focus is now on evacuating Indian students from Sumy. We are exploring multiple options for their evacuation," he said.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Meanwhile, Partha Satpathy, Indian envoy to Ukraine, said the Indian government would leave no stone unturned to ensure safe evacuation of the students from Sumy. 

"Our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength, determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety," he said.

"Last two weeks have been extremely harrowing and challenging for all of us. Hardly anyone would have ever witnessed such pain and disruption in their lives," he added.
 

