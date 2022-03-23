Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Oath As CM For Second Consecutive Time

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 3:27 pm

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttrakhand chief minister during a ceremony held at Parade Ground in the presence of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is 46-year-old Dhami's second consecutive stint as the chief minister.

Dhami and his eight ministers were administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

Dhami, under whose leadership the party had contested the just-concluded Assembly polls, had lost the elections from Khatima, the constituency he had been representing since 2012.

Dhami needs to be elected to the state Assembly within six months to continue as chief minister.

The BJP MLAs who took oath as state ministers were Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat,  Subodh Uniyal, Premchand Agarwal, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna.  

Except former CM Vijay Bahuguna's son Saurabh Bahuguna, Bageshwar MLA Chandan Ram Das and Rishikesh legislator Premchand Agarwal, all other leaders were part of the previous Dhami-led cabinet.

 Agarwal was the Speaker in the previous Assembly.

 Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, BJP president J P Nadda and chief ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP had won 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were declared on March 10.

