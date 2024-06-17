National

Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly

Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

File Photo
MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly | File Photo
info_icon

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was elected to the Lok Sabha, has requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him from the post of the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly.

Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

In a statement, Bidhuri said he has decided to resign from membership of the Delhi assembly following his election from the South Delhi seat and written to the BJP national president to be relieved from the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

He said according to rules, he needs to resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued. Therefore, he will be resigning from the membership of the assembly on June 18, Bidhuri said.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The number will come down to seven after his resignation. The party has yet to announce the name of next Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Bidhuri said that as per the rules, he needs to resign from either the Assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued. Therefore, he will be resigning from the membership of the Assembly on June 18.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  2. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  3. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  4. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  5. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
  2. Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo
  3. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  4. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  5. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Players Unwind With Beach Volleyball Ahead Of Crucial Super 8s - Watch
  2. Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Says Austria Must Believe In Hopes Of France Upset
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  5. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s