Nepal Mayor's Daughter, An 'Osho' Meditator, Goes Missing In Goa, Last Seen In Ashwem

The daughter of a Nepal mayor has reportedly gone missing in Goa and was last seen at around 9:30 pm on Monday night in state's Ashwem area. Aarti (36), a follower of Osho meditation, had been staying in Goa for the past few months.
Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city mayor Gopal Hamal took to microblogging platform X to seek help over his daughter's disappearance. "My elder daughter, Aarti, is an Osho meditator who has been living in Goa for a few months. However, I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since yesterday. I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti," Gopal Hamal posted wrote on X.
Gopal Hamal also said that his younger daughter Arzoo Hamal and son-in-law are flying to Goa to look for Aarti. "I sincerely request that you contact 9794096014 / 8273538132 / 9389607953 to provide the necessary assistance in the search for my daughter," he wrote on X.
Aarti's sister Arzoo Hamal took to social media and said that according to some callers, Aarti was last spotted at a bridge near Siolim. She said they have received over 500 calls since they left from Nepal.
“We have received more than 500 calls since we left from Nepal to Lucknow. We are still getting calls even post 12:00am. Some of the people have been very helpful and we are eternally grateful to them. According to some callers she was last spotted at a bridge near siolim. Few of them believe that she was taken to a hospital from there in an ambulance as she was found unconscious while the others have been saying that she was taken to the police station,” Aarzoo said.
Our well-wishers who have reached out and are trying to help have been looking in hospitals and police stations in and around that area, she said adding that "nothing has really been clear so far."
An FIR has been filed by the Goa Police in connection with the case, she said.