National

Nearly 12 Pc Of India's Eligible Children Received No Dose Of Measles Vaccine, Study Finds

The findings showed that zero-dose cases were high in the northeastern states, with Nagaland reporting the greatest share at 26 per cent. Tamil Nadu was found to report the lowest at 4.6 per cent.

Advertisement

File Photo
12 Pc Of India's Eligible Children Received No Dose Of Measles Vaccine | File Photo
info_icon

Nearly 12 per cent of children in India who are eligible for measles vaccination have received none of the recommended double-dose, signalling a "concerning gap" in immunisation coverage, a new study has found.

The findings showed that zero-dose cases were high in the northeastern states, with Nagaland reporting the greatest share at 26 per cent. Tamil Nadu was found to report the lowest at 4.6 per cent.

Researchers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi investigated previously overlooked critical aspects of measles vaccination, focusing on zero-doses, partially vaccinated, and those fully immunised. They analysed data of over 43,000 children aged 2-3 years, collected through the National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5).

Advertisement

The team found that close to 30 per cent of the eligible children have received only one measles-containing vaccine (MCV1), while about 60 per cent have been fully immunised (MCV2). The findings are published in the journal Vaccine.

Outlook News Wrap, May 8: - X and Agencies
Outlook News Wrap, May 8: AstraZeneca Recalls COVID-19 Vaccine; Delhi, Mumbai Among World Wealthiest Cities & More

BY Outlook Web Desk

In 2017, India adopted the National Strategic Plan for Achieving and Sustaining Measles and Rubella Elimination. The researchers acknowledged that disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the risk of measles in vulnerable populations.

While immunisation programmes were eventually resumed in a phased manner, measles zero-dose children pose a significant obstacle to achieving goals of eliminating the acute and highly contagious viral disease, the researchers said. Occurring primarily in children, symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Advertisement

Being vaccinated is the best way to avoid getting sick and spreading the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

The analysis also revealed huge inter-district variations, according to the researchers. They found that in Uttar Pradesh, while Prayagraj and Banda districts were found to have about 34 per cent and 32 per cent of these cases, respectively, Hapur and Etawah have 2.6?per cent and 2.1 per cent of zero-dose cases.

null - null
Outlook News Wrap, May 2: Global Lookout Notice Against Revanna, Heavy Rains In Dubai, Biden's 'Xenophobic' Remark & More

BY Outlook Web Desk

The researchers said Arunachal Pradesh was another such example, where the West Siang district had the greatest share with almost 50 per cent of eligible children receiving no dose of the vaccination, while the Lower Dibang Valley district had only 2.8 per cent of such cases.

Socio-demographic factors were analysed to influence the measles vaccination status of children, with those born later in the family being less likely to have received no dose.

Low levels of wealth and mother's education too were found to increase the odds of children not receiving any dose of the vaccination.

Vaccine hesitancy, possibly influenced by culture and misinformation, can also lead to lower inoculation rates, the researchers said.

"Socioeconomic factors play a significant role in measles transmission, with individuals from lower socioeconomic classes experiencing higher attack rates resulting in outbreaks," the authors wrote.

The findings underscored the need for tailored strategies, especially within districts displaying close to 10 per cent variability in zero-dose cases, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Outlook News Wrap, May 8: - X and Agencies
Outlook News Wrap, May 8: AstraZeneca Recalls COVID-19 Vaccine; Delhi, Mumbai Among World Wealthiest Cities & More

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The identification of a notable percentage (11.5?per cent) of children receiving zero-doses signals a concerning gap in immunisation coverage," the authors wrote.

"This highlights the importance of last mile effort and application of big push theory in terms of more frequent rounds of campaigns mode vaccine delivery for the target of 95 per cent vaccine coverage for population-level immunity," they wrote.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  2. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' After Almost 4 Years: Thank You For Hating Me So Much
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
  5. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
  2. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  3. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  4. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  5. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men