Outlook News Wrap, May 8: AstraZeneca Recalls COVID-19 Vaccine; Delhi, Mumbai Among World Wealthiest Cities & More

Hello, readers! As the May 8 comes to an end, we bring you the top stories of day in this news wrap. Starting with the controversy around AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical giant has decided to recalled its vaccination across the globe.
In other news, Delhi and Mumbai found a mention on the World's Wealthiest Cities Of 2024. Both Indian cities surpassed the US capital of Washington DC and reported a massive growth in the number of millionaires in the cities.
Know More In Outlook's May 8 News Wrap
AstraZeneca Rolls Back COVID019 Vaccine Amid Row
Weeks after it admitted rare side effects to its COVID-19 vaccine, British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a worldwide recall of its vaccination. However, the pharam giant has labelled this recall as "purely coincidental" and stated that it is being done due to low demand. READ MORE HERE
Advertisement
Delhi, Mumbai Ranked Amongst World's Wealthiest Cities
As per the report published by Henley and Partners for 2024, Mumbai and Delhi have reported a significant growth in the number of millionaires and surpassed the US capital of Washington DC. These Indian cities have ranked 24th and 37th respectively. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
3 Districts In Kerala On High Alert After West Nile Fever Cases
With over five cases of the West Nile Fever, Kerala has places Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur on alert for the mosquito-borne disease. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged all district authorities to remain vigilant. READ MORE HERE.
Advertisement
Canada Backs Charge Against India In Nijjar Killing Case
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has backed the allegations against India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The foreign minister's statement comes after Canada arrested three Indians allegedly behind the murder of the Khalistani separatist. Canada's reaction also comes a day after the Indian government accused it of allowing the "glorification of violence'. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.
BJP Government In Hayrana On Shaky-Ground
The political scenario in Haryana heated up after three independent MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP-led government and moved to Congress. With this move, the majority for the BJP government was reduced int he state assembly. Know What's Happening.
IPL 2024: A Look At The Qualification Scenarios After Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals
Following match 56 of the IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals with a crucial 20-victory against Rajasthan Royals, kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive. Rishabh Pant's side currently occupies the fifth position with 12 points from 12 matches. READ MORE HERE.