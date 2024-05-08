Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked

-Congress Seeks Dismissal Of BJP Govt: The Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana over the withdrawal of support to the BJP dispensation by the three Independent MLAs. The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.