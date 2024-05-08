National

Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked

The BJP government in Haryana, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

Advertisement

X/@NayabSainiBJP
File photo of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Photo: X/@NayabSainiBJP
info_icon

The political arena in Haryana heated up on Tuesday after Three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the CM Nayab Singh Saini cabinet to a minority in the assembly.

The BJP government in Haryana, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

Haryana Government News | Top Points

-3 MLAs Withdraw Support From BJP Govt: MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

Advertisement

-How Numbers Stack Up: The 90-seat Haryana Assembly currently has 88 members, making 45 the majority mark. The BJP has 40 MLAs of its own and is supported by three out of six Independent MLAs, making it a team of 43, two short of the majority mark.

ALSO READ | Haryana: BJP Govt Loses Majority As 3 Independent MLAs Support Congress

The Congress has 30 legislators and three Independents now support it. If the JJP, which withdrew support from BJP-led coalition government in March, backs Congress, it will have the support of 43 MLAs. This leaves two MLAs -- one from Haryana Lokhit Party and the other from INLD.

Advertisement

While the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30, the JJP has 10 in the House. The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.

-BJP Govt Not In Trouble, Says Haryana CM: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his government is not in trouble and is working strongly, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in the state. "The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support.

ALSO READ | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana Chief Minister - Who Is He

-Congress Seeks Dismissal Of BJP Govt: The Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana over the withdrawal of support to the BJP dispensation by the three Independent MLAs. The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

ALSO READ | Haryana: BJP's Bid For OBC Votes, Opposition's Jat Strategy

-What's JJP's Stand: In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.

Advertisement

When asked whether JJP will extend support to the Congress, Chautala said, "I am not saying JJP is willing to support and form a government with the Congress. At least the government that has lost trust of people, Hooda should initiate the process to bring it down."

ALSO READ | BJP Parts Ways With JJP In Haryana

-Nayab Singh Saini-Led Govt: The Saini-led BJP government in Haryana had on March 13 won the trust vote by voice vote in the House after he took oath as the new chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Recently, several MLAs of JJP have come out in support of the ruling BJP.

Advertisement

READ MORE | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM As Khattar Resigns Amid BJP-JJP Split - All That Happened

Khattar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, had resigned as MLA from Karnal. Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned in March as MLA. He was an Independent MLA from Rania segment and resigned on March 24 as he joined the BJP, which has announced his candidature for Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
  2. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities For Kejriwal In Jail
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Will New Government Save The Traditional Fishermen In Konkan Region?
  4. Normal Services Resume On Delhi Metro's Violet Line After Temporary Delay
  5. 'Wrinkes Acche Hain': Un-Ironed Clothes Can Help Fight Climate Change
Entertainment News
  1. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  3. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Drake's Security Guard Shot Outside His Toronto House In Drive-by Shoot, Police Launch An Investigation
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  3. Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming: Golden Boy To Throw In Domestic Circuit After 3 Years At National Federation Cup
  4. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: 'We Should Have Seen Game Home', Reflects Head Coach Sangakkara
  5. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's Side Seeks A 5-0 Clean Sweep
World News
  1. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  2. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  3. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
  4. Judge in Trump's Classified Documents Case Cancels May Trial Date; No New Date Set
  5. Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges