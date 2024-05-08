Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked

The political arena in Haryana heated up on Tuesday after Three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the CM Nayab Singh Saini cabinet to a minority in the assembly.
The BJP government in Haryana, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.
Haryana Government News | Top Points
-3 MLAs Withdraw Support From BJP Govt: MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.
-How Numbers Stack Up: The 90-seat Haryana Assembly currently has 88 members, making 45 the majority mark. The BJP has 40 MLAs of its own and is supported by three out of six Independent MLAs, making it a team of 43, two short of the majority mark.
The Congress has 30 legislators and three Independents now support it. If the JJP, which withdrew support from BJP-led coalition government in March, backs Congress, it will have the support of 43 MLAs. This leaves two MLAs -- one from Haryana Lokhit Party and the other from INLD.
While the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30, the JJP has 10 in the House. The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.
-BJP Govt Not In Trouble, Says Haryana CM: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his government is not in trouble and is working strongly, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in the state. "The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support.
-Congress Seeks Dismissal Of BJP Govt: The Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana over the withdrawal of support to the BJP dispensation by the three Independent MLAs. The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.
-What's JJP's Stand: In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.
When asked whether JJP will extend support to the Congress, Chautala said, "I am not saying JJP is willing to support and form a government with the Congress. At least the government that has lost trust of people, Hooda should initiate the process to bring it down."
-Nayab Singh Saini-Led Govt: The Saini-led BJP government in Haryana had on March 13 won the trust vote by voice vote in the House after he took oath as the new chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Recently, several MLAs of JJP have come out in support of the ruling BJP.
Khattar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, had resigned as MLA from Karnal. Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned in March as MLA. He was an Independent MLA from Rania segment and resigned on March 24 as he joined the BJP, which has announced his candidature for Hisar Lok Sabha seat.