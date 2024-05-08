Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC

As New York continues its streak as the city with most millionaires, Delhi and Mumbai have also made their way onto the list of the World's Wealthiest Cities. As per the report published by Henley and Partners for 2024, these two Indian cities have reported a significant growth in the number of millionaires and surpassed the US capital of Washington DC.
In the list of the world's 50 wealthiest cities, Henley and Partners have reported a rise in millionaires across the Asia Pacific region. For the 2024 report, Tokyo, Singapore and Beijing have showed great wealth concentration.
Delhi and Mumbai Among The World's Wealthiest
As per the list, Mumbai, ranked at the 24th position, has reported a total of 58,800 millionaires in the city, 236 centi-millionaires and 29 billionaires. Since 2013 to 2023, Mumbai has seen a millionaire growth of 82 percent.
Advertisement
Delhi, which ranked 37th, has reported a strong growth, enough to surpass Moscow, Taipei and Washington DC. In the past decade, Delhi has shown a millionaire growth of 95 percent.
As per the report by H&P, Delhi has around 30,700 millionaires, 123 centi-millionaires and 16 billionaires.
World's Wealthiest Cities For 2024 - Top 10
New York City, United States
The Bay Area, United States
Tokyo, Japan
Singapore, Singapore
London, United Kingdom
Los Angeles, United States
Paris, France
Sydney, Australia
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Beijing, China
New York City Takes The Throne
As per the official press release, New York City holds a total wealth of over USD 3 trillion, which is "higher than the total wealth held in most major G20 countries — and a staggering 349,500 millionaires, 744 centi-millionaires (with investable wealth of over USD 100 million), and 60 billionaires live in the city."
Advertisement
However, as compared to the previous years, London has taken a fall, As per the 2024 report, the UK capital lost 10 percent of its millionaires in the past decade, which was majorly due to UK exit from the European Union.