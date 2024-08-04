National

'NDA Will Come Back:' Home Minister Amit Shah Makes 2029 Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the opposition parties for raising questions about the strength of the NDA government at the Centre, saying the alliance will not only complete its term, but also form the government in 2029.

Amit Shah
'NDA Will Come Back:' Home Minister Amit Shah Makes 2029 Promise | Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Shah made the remarks addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

Shah made the remarks addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

"I want to assure you that whatever the opposition wants to say, you do not worry. In 2029 also, the NDA will come (to power), (Narendra) Modi ji will come," Shah said.

"They (opposition) feel that with some success, they have won elections. They do not know that in three elections, the number of seats the Congress got, the BJP won more than that in this election (2024 Lok Sabha poll).

"They do not know it. NDA's only one member, the BJP, has more than the total number of seats which their whole alliance has.

"These people, who want to create uncertainty, say again and again that this government will not run," the home minister said.

"I want to assure the opposition friends that not only will this government complete its five-year term, the next term will also be of this government. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition," he added.

