Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
NDA Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu To Visit Tripura On July 5

In Tripura, the ruling BJP has 36 MLAs while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has a strength of seven legislators. The BJP has two Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya MP, Manik Saha who is the incumbent Chief Minister.

Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 3:59 pm

BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tripura on July 5 to garner support for her candidature, Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said. The Presidential election will be held on July 18.

“Droupadi Murmu is arriving here on July 5 as part of the campaign. She will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the state at a hotel here. “We are taking all measures to conduct the election smoothly. A team of the Parliament Secretariat is scheduled to reach by July 16 or 17 to supervise the election process,” Chakraborty said.

The number of CPI(M) MLAs in the 60-member Assembly stands at 15 and the Congress has one legislator. 

(With PTI Inputs)

