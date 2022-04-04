Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NCB, CBIC Unearth Rs 2.2 Cr Payment In Cryptocurrency In 11 Drug Trafficking Cases

"Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have unearthed the payment of approx Rs. 2.2 crore through crypto-currency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking," Choudhary said.

NCB, CBIC Unearth Rs 2.2 Cr Payment In Cryptocurrency In 11 Drug Trafficking Cases
Drug Trafficking (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 9:12 pm

The NCB and CBIC have unearthed Rs 2.2 crore payment through cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases, Parliament was informed on Monday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage. "Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have unearthed the payment of approx Rs. 2.2 crore through crypto-currency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking," Choudhary said.


The minister also listed regular liasioning with technical experts, coordination with foreign drug law enforcement agencies and assistance to states for procuring equipment, including electronic surveillance systems as steps taken by the government to check the usage of cryptocurrency in drug trafficking. In reply to a separate question on whether the government plans to announce any regulations on Metaverse/Web 3.0, Choudhary said the technologies related to Metaverse/ Web 3.0 are still evolving. "The government is cognizant of the emergence of new technologies and rapid proliferation of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Drone, Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Web 3.0 etc," he said.

Related stories

SC Asks Amazon, Future To Urge Delhi HC To Hear Enforcement Pleas Of US Firm First

Fresh Militant Attack Leaves Kashmiri Pandit Injured In J&K’s Shopian, Kashmir Witness Series Of Attacks On Monday

Lok Sabha Passes Bill For Criminals' Identification To Tackle 'Next-Generation Crimes'

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Drug Trafficking Trafficking Drugs Drug Trafficking Arrest Drug Trafficking Laws Arrested For Drug Trafficking Cryptocurrency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) CBIC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad - 144/6, Need 26 Runs Off 12 Balls

IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad - 144/6, Need 26 Runs Off 12 Balls