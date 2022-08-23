Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Nation Will Always Be Indebted To Healthcare Professionals: Health Minister Mandaviya

"They have been the real heroes as they risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable," Mandaviya said addressing the Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav here on Monday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:10 am

The role of healthcare professionals and frontline workers has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19 and the nation will always be indebted to them, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

"They have been the real heroes as they risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable," Mandaviya said addressing the Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav here on Monday.

The event was organised to celebrate the achievements and contributions in healthcare sector by 'Padma Award' winning doctors in India since Independence.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.

Accentuating the importance of the award, the Union Health Minister noted, “All of them who received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji understood India's research capability and India started production of Covid vaccines". 

“With all our collective efforts, together we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century," he noted.

-WIth PTI Input

