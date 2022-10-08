Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nashik Bus-Truck Accident: Maharashtra CM Orders Probe, Survey To Identify 'Black Spots' In State

The chief minister visited the spot of the accident at Nandur Naka on the Nashik-Aurangabad highway and later the district civil hospital, where most of the injured persons were admitted. He also interacted with the kin of the injured and the deceased persons.  

Nashik Bus-Truck Accident: Maharashtra CM Orders Probe, Survey To Identify 'Black Spots' In State
Nashik Bus-Truck Accident: Maharashtra CM Orders Probe, Survey To Identify 'Black Spots' In State

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 5:27 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday ordered a detailed inquiry into the road accident in Nashik wherein 12 persons were killed and 43 others injured after a private bus hit a trailer truck and caught fire. 

Shinde also said instructions had been given to authorities to conduct a survey to identify "accident black spots" in Nashik city and the rest of the state.

The chief minister visited the spot of the accident at Nandur Naka on the Nashik-Aurangabad highway and later the district civil hospital, where most of the injured persons were admitted. He also interacted with the kin of the injured and the deceased persons.  

Shinde said strict action would be taken against the people responsible for the tragedy after the inquiry.

“This is a big accident wherein 12 people have lost their lives. The government will take appropriate action to avoid the recurrence of such incidents. I have inspected the accident spot and ordered a detailed inquiry," he told reporters at the civil hospital. 

The accident occurred at around 5.15 am when the bus, a 'sleeper coach' was coming from Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra and headed towards Mumbai. 

Instructions have been given to the Nashik district administration, divisional commissioner, and Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner to conduct a survey of "accident black spots" in the city and prepare a report. Accordingly, measures will be taken in future, he added. 

"Black spots at other places in the state will also be found and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents. A high-level meeting of the concerned departments will be taken soon," Shinde added.  

Related stories

Maharashtra: Election Commission Asks Uddhav's Shiv Sena Faction To Respond To Shinde's Plea For Party Symbol

Allot Shiv Sena Poll Symbol To Us, Uddhav Camp May Misuse It: Shinde faction to EC

Shinde Faction To Meet Election Commission On Friday Over Shiv Sena Poll Symbol

He was accompanied by Nashik district guardian minister Dada Bhuse, state minister Girish Mahajan, local MP Hemant Godse, MLA Devyani Pharande, and senior officials.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Nashik Bus-Truck Accident Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Government Road Accidents Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls