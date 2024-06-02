Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around

His inclination to meditate in solitude on the southernmost tip of the mainland of the country might be well-intended, given its calming effects, especially with the end of a long, gruelling campaign in the heat. But civil society and opposition leaders alike, questioned the Election Commission’s silence over the Prime Minister’s plan to meditate in a public place, which will of course grab media attention, that too, very close to the last phase of polling on June 1 when 57 seats will head for voting. As per the EC’s rules, campaigning 48 hours prior to the conclusion of the poll amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct.