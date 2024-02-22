PM Modi On 2-Day Gujarat, UP Visit To Launch Projects Worth Rs 61,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat and will be in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (February 23) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 61,000 crore in the two states.
Apart from inaugurating, laying the foundation stone and initiating work of development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat, PM Modi is also launching projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for transforming UP's Varanasi and its adjoining areas, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.
Among the major projects PM Modi is launching or laying foundation stone of today is the inauguration of important sections of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway and Bharat Net Phase II project, inauguration of Amul Banas Dairy Plant in Varanasi and Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1 (foundation stone) etc.
The Prime Minister will also participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi In Gujarat
GCMMF Golden Jubilee Event At Modi Stadium: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad joined by 1.
Rail, Road Projects: At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, PM Modi will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects encompassing important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum & natural gas, tribal development across Gujarat.
Connectivity Projects: PM Modi will launch projects, including Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, new broad-gauge line, multiple road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mahesana, Main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar, multiple water supply projects in Banaskantha, among others.
Key Sections Of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway: At a public function in Navsari, PM Modi will dedicate to nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. Prime Minister will also initiate work commencement for construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari, PMO said.
PM Modi In Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation.
Road projects: PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects including four laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four laning of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six laning of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four laning of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of construction of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1.
Milk Processing Unit: PM Modi will inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.
Spiritual Tourism Projects: PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi, PMO said. The projects include redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatra; launching of electric catamaran vessel provided by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi & Ayodhya; and seven change rooms floating jetties and four community jetties.
"The Electric catamaran will enhance the tourism experience in Ganges with use of green energy. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of thirteen community jetties of IWAI at various cities and quick pontoon opening mechanism at Ballia, PMO said.
Sant Ravidas Statue: At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near Banaras Hindu University (BHU), PM Modi will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas park.
He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about Rs 62 crore, PMO said.