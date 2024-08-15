Nalin Prabhat, Decorated 1992 Batch IPS Officer, To Be Next J&K Police DGP

Decorated Indian Police Service (IPS ) officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, an official order said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the government curtailed Prabhat's tenure as NSG director general and ordered his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT.
Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is being posted as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police until September 30, 2024, the order said.
The order said Nalin Prabhat will take up charge as DGP, Jammu & Kashmir, with effect from October 1.
Who Is Nalin Prabhat
Nalin Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state, according to information cited in a news agency PTI report.
Nalin Prabhat has served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG.
An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said on Wednesday it was approving a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch IPS as DG of the National Security Guard (NSG).
The order stated it also has approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines."