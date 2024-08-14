Rahul Navin Appointed As Enforcement Directorate’s New Director

Rahul Navin, who is Special Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been appointed as the Director of the probe agency on Wednesday.
Navin, is currently serving as Special Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 1993 batch.
As per official order: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:93074), Special Director, ED as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."
Earlier, IRS officer Rahul Navin was appointed in-charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in September on the completion of tenure of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra.