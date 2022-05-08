Nagpur Cop Held For Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

A head constable of the Nagpur Police was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said.

The accused, Ramnath Choudhary, posted at the Wathoda Police Station, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant- the owner of a plot who had sold it to two people in the Wathoda area.

Choudhary was nabbed when he was accepting the cash from the complainant at a tea stall.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

-With PTI Input