Nagaland Reports 3 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 11 patients recovered during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 33,506. The North-eastern state has conducted 4,78,114 sample tests for Covid-19 so far.

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:09 am

Nagaland reported three new Covid-19 infections on Monday, pushing the caseload to 35,838, an official said. The state had recorded zero Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 772, with no reports of any new fatalities due to the disease.

Nagaland currently has 54 active Covid-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. A total of 11 patients recovered during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 33,506.

The North-eastern state has conducted 4,78,114 sample tests for Covid-19 so far. Nagaland has administered a total of 17,07,806 doses of coronavirus vaccines till Sunday, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

