Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nagaland Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland now has 30 active cases, while 33,568 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours, and 1,509 patients have migrated to other states to date. 

Nagaland Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases
Nagaland Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:03 pm

Nagaland on Wednesday reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, eight more than the previous day, taking the total of confirmed cases to 35,883, a health official said.

The new cases were reported in Dimapur, Kohima, and Mon districts, he said. 

Nagaland now has 30 active cases, while 33,568 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours, and 1,509 patients have migrated to other states to date. 

Related stories

418 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

DGCA Asks Airliners To Enforce Covid-19 Protocol Amid Case Rise

Covid: 18 New Cases In Ladakh

The toll remained unchanged at 776 as no fresh fatality was recorded. 

The administration has thus far tested over 4.78 lakh samples for COVID-19.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Nagaland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 