Nagaland Logs 6 New COVID-19 Cases

The state currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.58 per cent, he said.

Fresh cases in Nagaland PTI Photo

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:13 pm

Nagaland on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,534, a health department official said. Five cases were reported from Dimapur district while one was from Kohima district, he said.

The state currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.58 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll is 761 while 1,493 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,75,107 samples for the infection.

Over 18,39,044 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

