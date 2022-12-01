Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Nadda To Launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra In Jaipur

Nadda To Launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra In Jaipur

After offering prayers at Ram Mandir and Raja Park Gurudwara, the BJP president will address a public meeting at Dusshera Maidan. He will also hold a meeting at state BJP headquarters here.

BJP President J.P Nadda
BJP President J.P Nadda Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 1:24 pm

BJP chief J P Nadda here on Thursday will launch the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Congress-ruled Rajasthan to corner the state government on issues related to farmers and governance.

Nadda was welcomed at Jaipur Airport by BJP leaders, including state party president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Gulab Chand Kataria, MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, CP Joshi, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Diya Kumari. 

After offering prayers at Ram Mandir and Raja Park Gurudwara, the BJP president will address a public meeting at Dusshera Maidan. He will also hold a meeting at state BJP headquarters here.

Later in the day, Nadda will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' which will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state, a party leader said.

The Rath Yatras in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state will start from December 3 and 4. The objective of the Yatra is to corner the state Congress government on its fourth anniversary.

The assembly polls are due in the state next year.

-With PTI Input

