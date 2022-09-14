Nadda To Arrive In Nagaland On Thursday

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally at Old Riphyim in Wokha district, BJP Nagaland media cell said. He will also address BJP leaders in Kohima the same afternoon.

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:41 pm

BJP President J P Nadda will arrive here on Thursday on his maiden visit to Nagaland after assuming charge of the party, sources in it said here.  The Assembly election in the northeast state, where an all-party government is in place, is due in March next year.

Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally at Old Riphyim in Wokha district, the BJP Nagaland media cell said. He will also address BJP leaders in Kohima the same afternoon. 

Nadda will leave for Delhi on Friday morning, the police said.

BJP had gone to the state poll in 2018 with the slogan 'Election for Solution'  to the decades-old Naga political problem. Union Home Minister had on September 12 asked the Nagaland government's Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (NPI) to convince the NSCN(IM) to ink the final agreement. 

NSCN(IM)’s a persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution has made the final solution elusive. Talks between the Centre and NSCN(IM) on the NPI ended in October 2019. The BJP-led government at the Centre has been holding parallel peace parleys with NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).

The NNPG has expressed its willingness to go ahead with a solution with whatever is possible now and continue discussing the remaining issues after it.

-With PTI Input

