Free Movement Regime Between India And Myanmar Scrapped: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar will be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar," the Home Minister tweeted on X.
“Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR,” the statement added.
Under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), members of hill tribes, whether citizens of India or Myanmar, residing within 16 km on either side of the border, could freely cross over by presenting a border pass with a one-year validity. Each visit allows a stay of up to two weeks.
The FMR was introduced to promote migration without a visa for tribes along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), aiming to strengthen ties, encourage people-to-people contact, and boost trans-border trade. It served as a means for locals to connect culturally and economically with their counterparts across the border.
Why Is It Being Scrapped?
This decision stems from concerns over the misuse of the regime by militants and trans-border criminals for smuggling weapons, fake currency, and escaping to safe hideouts after committing crimes.
Insurgent groups have reportedly exploited the FMR to carry out attacks on the Indian side and flee towards Myanmar. The heightening tensions in Manipur between the Kuki and Meitei communities have also been cited as a reason for the move.
Allegations of a significant illegal influx of Chin people from Myanmar into Kuki-dominated districts of Manipur have been cited as a trigger for the ethnic turmoil in the state.
'Historic Decision': Manipur Chief Minister
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their commitment to safeguarding India's borders.
“This is yet another historic decision in curbing illegal immigration and strengthening our internal security after the recent announcement to fence the 1643 Km Indo-Myanmar border by Government of India,” he tweeted on X.
In September, the Manipur Chief Minister disclosed that the state government had formally requested the central government to permanently end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border. This request was part of the state's efforts to tackle illegal immigration.