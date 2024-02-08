Free Movement Regime Between India And Myanmar Scrapped: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar will be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar," the Home Minister tweeted on X.

“Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR,” the statement added.