Amit Shah said 10 km of the stretch in Moreh, Manipur, had already been fenced with two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) under execution.

"They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," the post read.

The construction of the border will put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR), allowing people living along the India-Myanmar border to freely access land within 16 km into each other’s territory.

Plans for scrapping FMR and constructing the fence were first announced by a senior government functionary last month.