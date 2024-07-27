Mutton Or Dog Meat? Legal Action To Be Taken Based On Lab Report | Bengaluru News

The Karnataka Food Safety and Standards agency said on Saturday that samples of animal meat found in the parcels were gathered and sent to a laboratory for analysis, after which legal action will be taken. This happened one day after the chaos at the Bengaluru railway station over a massive shipment of meat.
According to PTI, railway sources said that when a shipment of meat, stacked in cartons and weighing around three tonnes, arrived at the railway station on Friday night via train from Jaipur, tensions erupted at the station. Self-styled cow vigilantes claimed it was dog meat.
However, meat dealer Abdul Razzaq, who had ordered the consignment, dismissed the charge and said it was sheep meat.
In a statement, the Food Safety and Standard Authority Commissionerate said, "The police department and officials from the Food Safety and Standards Department visited the railway station and conducted an investigation on July 26.
During the inspection, it was found that parcels received via a train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a transport vehicle in the outer premises of the station."
According to them, there were 90 parcels in total, and animal meat was discovered during the examination. Samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory for analysis regarding species of animals.
"Based on the analysis reports, legal actions will be taken. Detailed information about the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licences of the senders and recipients of the parcels is being collected. If any discrepancies are found, further legal actions will be initiated as per regulations," it stated.