Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Murder Bid Case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Withdraws Bail Plea From HC; Lawyer Says He Will Surrender

Nitesh Rane, who is the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had filed the plea in HC on Tuesday after a sessions court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra denied him bail in the case while noting that his custodial interrogation was required.

Murder Bid Case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Withdraws Bail Plea From HC; Lawyer Says He Will Surrender
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 5:55 pm

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court as he intends to surrender before police and join the investigation in an attempt to murder case in which he is an accused.

On Wednesday, the MLA's advocate Satish Maneshinde told a single bench of Justice C V Bhadang that the applicant (Nitesh) would like to withdraw the application seeking bail.

Related stories

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

Murder Bid Case: Maharashtra Court Rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's Bail Plea

Maharashtra: 4 Held For Looting Trains Passengers

"The applicant intends to surrender and wants to join the investigation. This is despite the fact that the applicant still has five more days of protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court on January 27,” Maneshinde said.

Justice Bhadang accepted the statement and allowed for the bail application to be withdrawn. The case pertains to the alleged attack on a Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank elections in December 2021.

Nitesh Rane's pre-arrest bail pleas were earlier rejected by both the lower court and HC. The MLA had then approached the Supreme Court, which on January 27 asked the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him for 10 days, and directed him to appear before the court concerned in Sindhudurg and seek regular bail.

On Tuesday, the legislator filed a bail plea before the sessions court in Sindhudurg. The court, however, rejected the application, noting that it was premature and custodial interrogation was required in the case.

Nitesh Rane had claimed he was falsely implicated in the case, and that it was a “classic case of political vendetta or rivalry at the behest of the ruling dispensation”.

He had also said that he was being targeted by Maharashtra's ruling party (Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government) as it felt insulted and hurt by an alleged incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex last month.

A Shiv Sena MLA had alleged that Nitesh Rane had made 'meow meow' sounds looking in the direction of Maharashtra minister and Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray while he was going inside the Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai on December 23, 2021 during the winter session of the legislature.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Murder BJP MLA Bail Plea High Court Bail Rejected
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj