Saturday, May 07, 2022
Mumbai Sees 172 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 94 Recoveries Keep Active Tally At 784

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 7,316 days and the overall growth rate of cases between April 30 and May 6 stood at 0.009 per cent.

Updated: 07 May 2022 9:17 pm

Mumbai on Saturday added 172 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 10,60,606. while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, a civic official said. So far, 10,40,259 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 94 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 784, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 7,316 days and the overall growth rate of cases between April 30 and May 6 stood at 0.009 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country's financial capital was 1,69,47,774, including 8,732 in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

