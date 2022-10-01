Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Mumbai Sees 130 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 121 Recoveries

The addition to the tally was above the 100-mark for the fourth day in a row and slightly more than the 115 cases recorded on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:23 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 130 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,50,378 and the toll to 19,732, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only 16 are symptomatic, the official said. The recovery count increased by 121 to touch 11,29,941, leaving the city with an active caseload of 705, he said.

As per BMC data, a total of 1,83,15,553 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 6,127 in the last 24 hours, down from the 7,038 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

The recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 24 and 30 is 0.009 per cent. The caseload doubling time stands at 8,209 days, as per civic data. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Mumbai 130 Covid-19 Cases The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department
