Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 100 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since 112 On Apr 27; Active Tally Now 637

The addition to the tally on Monday was 56 and the figure for Tuesday was a rise of 78 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. So far, 10,39,870 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 102 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 637, he said.

Mumbai Sees 100 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since 112 On Apr 27; Active Tally Now 637
Mumbai Sees 100 COVID-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:50 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 100 COVID-19 cases, a return to three-figure addition to the tally for the first time after April 27, when 112 people were detected with the infection, a civic official said. It took the tally to 10,60,070, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, he said.

The addition to the tally on Monday was 56 and the figure for Tuesday was a rise of 78 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. So far, 10,39,870 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 102 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 637, he said.

Related stories

'Aghast And Shocked': Out On Bail, Jignesh Mevani Recalls His Tale Of Two Arrests

Pfizer Tops Q1 Expectations, Revises 2022 Forecast

5 Domestic Servants, Accomplices Hold Elderly Couple Hostage In Robbery Bid

A health bulletin from the civic body said 98 of the 100 new cases were asymptomatic, and the two persons hospitalized do not need oxygen support. It also said only 15 out of the 26,009 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

Civic data showed that 1,69,25,299 tests have been conducted so far in the metropolis, including 8,438 in the last 34 hours. The city's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the growth rate in cases between April 26 and May 2 stood at 0.008 per cent, as per BMC data.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes