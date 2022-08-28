Mumbai Reports 610 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 4,969

Mumbai on Sunday reported 610 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which took the tally in the city to 11,43,318 and the toll to 19,688, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only 40 are symptomatic, including six patients needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count rose by 814 to touched 11,18,661, leaving the city with 4,969 active cases, he said.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis increased by 9,635 and stood at 1,80,75,887.

Civic data showed that the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,042 days.

-With PTI Input