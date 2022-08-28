Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports 610 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 4,969

Civic data showed that the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,042 days.

Mumbai Reports 610 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 4,969
Mumbai Reports 610 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 4,969 AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:14 pm

Mumbai on Sunday reported 610 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which took the tally in the city to 11,43,318 and the toll to 19,688, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only 40 are symptomatic, including six patients needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count rose by 814 to touched 11,18,661, leaving the city with 4,969 active cases, he said.

Related stories

356 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 2,432

Delhi Logs 397 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Maharashtra: Nashik Sees 46 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 311

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis increased by 9,635 and stood at 1,80,75,887.

Civic data showed that the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,042 days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 It Compant Mumbai
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights