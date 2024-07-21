National

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rains And Flooding; Airlines Ops Hit

Along with IMD's orange alert, several airlines have issued advisories for travellers amid the heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains airlines operations hit
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rains And Flooding; Airlines Ops Hit
info_icon

As heavy rains continue to lash across Mumbai and nearby cities, the Indian Meterelogical Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Amid the heavy showers, airlines operations have been impacted.

Airlines such as Air India, Indigo and many more have issued advisory for travellers amid the heavy rains in the state.

Orange Alert In Mumbai

Mumbai has recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the past three days. Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the city saw 93mm of rainfall.

As per the warning issued by the IMD, heavy rains are expected to lash over the city in isolated pockets. The rainfall has also caused waterlogging and flooding and various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, a yellow alert is in place across the city till July 24.

Waterlogging Across The City, Subways Closed

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has brought the city to a standstill. Due to the heavy rains, several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging and flooding. Earlier today, the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging.

Visuals of waterlogging have also been making rounds on social media as Mumbai battles a third day of heavy rainfall.

Airline Operations Hit, Flights Diverted

Airline operations at Mumbai AIrport have been impacted as heavy rains continue to lash over the city. Airlines such as Indigo, Air India and many more have issued advisories for travellers and asked passengers to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

"Flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement. Please check flight status before heading to the airport," read a statement issued by Air India.

"Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from Mumbai, please monitor your flight status and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging," stated Indigo on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, several flights have been diverted due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Earlier on Sunday, a Vistara flight from Chennai was diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather at the Mumbai airport.

