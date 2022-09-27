Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Mumbai Police Prohibit Taking Photos, Or Videos Of Floating, Half-Submerged Durga Idols

On Tuesday, Mumbai police issued an order banning the taking of photos and videos of Goddess Durga after her immersions, which took place from October 5 to 7.

Durga puja preparation 2022
Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:55 pm

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:55 pm

The Mumbai police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting people from taking photographs and shooting videos of floating or half-submerged idols of Goddess Durga after immersions from October 5 to 7.  

The police have cited that pictures and videos of floating and half-submerged idols can hurt religious sentiments and may disturb public peace and tranquility, an official said.

As per the order, such pictures and videos should not be taken, published in newspapers, or circulated on social media from October 5 to 7 during the Durga Puja festival, he said. 

The police have invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard and action will be taken against people who violate the order, the official added.

National Mumbai Police Durga Puja Mumbai City Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 Religious Groups Social Media Maharashtra
