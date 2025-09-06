Mumbai Police On Alert After WhatsApp Threat Of 14 Terrorists, 400 Kg RDX

Threat message claims explosives planted in 34 vehicles; probe under way as city prepares for Ganesh idol immersions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Mumbai terror threat 2025, WhatsApp RDX hoax, Mumbai police Ganesh Visarjan security
Police believe the message may be a hoax but are tracing its source using technical analysis. FIle Photo; Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A WhatsApp message claimed 14 terrorists brought 400 kg RDX and planted it in 34 vehicles.

  • Worli police registered a case; ATS and Crime Branch are conducting technical investigations.

  • 21,000 personnel deployed for Ganesh Visarjan; officials urge public not to spread rumours.

Mumbai police have stepped up security after receiving a WhatsApp message claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX planted in 34 vehicles, an official said on Friday.

According to PTI, the threat was sent on the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, even as preparations were under way for Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganesh festival scheduled for Saturday.

“This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed,” the official said.

The message, which mentioned the name of an organisation called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, claimed that explosives had been planted in vehicles across the city. A case has been registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as sub-sections 2, 3 and 4, PTI reported.

Police believe the message may be a hoax but are tracing its source using technical analysis. “Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are under way. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity,” another official said.

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city for immersion processions. Lakhs of people are expected to gather on the streets as idols are taken to the sea, lakes and artificial ponds. “The police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day,” the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
