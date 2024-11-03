National

Mumbai Police Arrests 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Over Death Threats To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday.

The police also informed that the woman was 'mentally unstable'.

Who Threatened UP CM Yogi Adityanath?

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

Her father is into timber business, the official said.

The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said.

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said.

Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, as per officials.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

