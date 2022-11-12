Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Mumbai North West MP Gajanan Kirtikar Joins The Shinde faction Of Sena

According to Eknath Shinde, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction of the Shiv Sena has won the support of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar from North West Mumbai.

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:08 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from North West Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar has joined his faction of the party, now known as the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

In a tweet, Shinde said, "I welcome him and wish him well for his future journey."

Kirtikar, who won the seat in 2014 and 2019, is the 13th Shiv Sena MP to rebel against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The former CM heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In its original avatar, the Shiv Sena had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 polls, while its 19th member of the Lower House of Parliament is from neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Kirtikar was, however, not available for comment. 

National Gajanan Kirtikar Mumbai City NORTH WEST MUMBAI Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Dadra Nagar Haveli
