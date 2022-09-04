Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai: More Than 3,900 Ganesh Idols Immersed On Fifth Day Of Ganpati Festival

More than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols
Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 8:12 pm

More than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 3,853 household idols, 15 Hartalika, and 66 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 6 pm, the official said. 

At least 1,290 households, 13 Hartalika, and 66 sarvajanik idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion procession so far, the official said.

The city police have tightened the security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum, etc, to prevent eventualities, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 3900 Ganesh Idols Juhu 66 Sarvajanik (community) Idols Prevent Eventualities Girgaum Ganpati Festival Beaches And Artificial Ponds Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hiten Tejwani, Vijay Verma And Other ‘Ishqiyoun’ Starcast Talk On Why Web Series Are The ‘In’ Thing Nowadays

Hiten Tejwani, Vijay Verma And Other ‘Ishqiyoun’ Starcast Talk On Why Web Series Are The ‘In’ Thing Nowadays

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident