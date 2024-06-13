National

Mumbai Man Complains Of Finding Piece Of Severed Human Thumb In Ice Cream He Ordered Online

The complainant, Brendon Ferrao told the police that he ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone from Yummo company through an e-Commerce app. While consuming the ice cream after lunch, he found a piece of flesh with a nail in it

Representational Image
Mumbai Man Complains Of Finding Piece Of Severed Human Thumb In Ice Cream He Ordered Online | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Enjoying a cone of ice cream turned out to be a bitter experience for a Mumbai-based man as he was appalled to find a piece of flesh, apparently a severed human thumb, in the frozen dessert that he ordered online, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, following which the man lodged a complaint with the police, they said.

The complainant, Brendon Ferrao (26), is a doctor with an MBBS degree and is a resident of Malad area in the metropolis.

"In his complaint, he said that he ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone from Yummo company through an e-Commerce app. While consuming the ice cream after lunch, he found a piece of flesh with a nail in it," a police official said.

The man, who is pursuing his post-graduate studies, then took up the matter with the ice cream company by complaining about it on its Instagram page. But since there was no proper response from the firm, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached went to the Malad police station, where he lodged a complaint, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food and drink) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), against Yummo ice cream company officials, he said.

"The piece of flesh, suspected to be a piece of human finger, has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether it is a part of the human body," the official said.

Speaking to media persons about the incident, complainant Ferrao said that while eating the ice cream, he found a big piece in his mouth and initially thought it to be a nut.

But as he suspected that something was wrong, he took out the piece from his mouth and was appalled to find a piece of flesh, he said.

He said that since he is a doctor, he knows the human body parts well and figured out that the piece of flesh that he found was of a thumb.

"After finding the piece of flesh in the ice cream, I was almost trembling. It left me traumatised," he said.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Adane said the piece of flesh with a nail measured around one-and-a-half centimetres.

After registering the case, the police have launched a probe to find out from where the ice cream was brought, and where and when it was manufactured, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  3. Mumbai Man Complains Of Finding Piece Of Severed Human Thumb In Ice Cream He Ordered Online
  4. Nagpur: 5 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory; 3 Of Them Are Critical
  5. National Anthem Made Compulsory Across Schools In J-K
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  4. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
  5. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know