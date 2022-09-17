Mumbai Logs 146 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,154

Mumbai on Saturday saw 146 new cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 11,48,945, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,723, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,28,068 after 209 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

There has been a marginal drop in daily cases, as the city had detected 159 infections and one fatality on Friday. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 8,026 swabs were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 182,22,923.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city is left with 1,154 active cases, it stated.

Of the latest cases, only five patients were symptomatic. The overall growth rate of cases in the city was 0.016 per cent for the period between September 10 and September 16, while the doubling rate was 4,650 days.

-With PTI Input