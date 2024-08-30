Mumbai: Lady Constable Dies After Anesthesia Shot Before Surgery; Probe Underway

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman constable of the Mumbai Police died on Friday due to unforeseen complications developed after the administration of an anesthesia shot ahead of an ear surgery at a private hospital, an official said.
According to the officer privy to the development, Gauri Subhash Patil was admitted to Axis Hospital in Lokhandwala in the western suburb of Andheri.
As per reports, the police were informed about the death around 10.45 pm. In a bid to ascertain the precise cause of death, The body has been sent for post-mortem.
A case of accidental death has been registered at Amboli police station, and a probe is on, the official said.
Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police at Marol in Andheri.