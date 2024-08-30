National

Mumbai: Lady Constable Dies After Anesthesia Shot Before Surgery; Probe Underway

According to the officer privy to the development, Gauri Subhash Patil was admitted to Axis Hospital in Lokhandwala in the western suburb of Andheri. In a bid to ascertain the precise cause of death, The body has been sent for post-mortem.

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman constable of the Mumbai Police died on Friday due to unforeseen complications developed after the administration of an anesthesia shot ahead of an ear surgery at a private hospital, an official said.

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per reports, the police were informed about the death around 10.45 pm. In a bid to ascertain the precise cause of death, The body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Amboli police station, and a probe is on, the official said.

Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police at Marol in Andheri.

