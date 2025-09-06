Zimbabwe Women won the toss and opted to bowl first, aiming to put early pressure on Namibia.
The two teams have met 16 times previously, with Zimbabwe dominating the rivalry by winning 12 encounters.
Both sides feature strong line-ups, with home support expected to boost Namibia’s confidence against the more experienced Zimbabwe unit.
All eyes are on Windhoek, as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1, 2025 brings us to the magnificent Namibia Cricket Ground, where Zimbabwe Women and Namibia Women are set for an exciting face-off. Both teams arrive with strong line-ups, fierce intent, and the hunger to advance in the competition.
Zimbabwe Women Vs Namibia Women, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Toss Update
Zimbabwe Women won the toss and chose to bowl first, looking to capitalize on early morning conditions and restrict Namibia to a modest total.
Zimbabwe Women Vs Namibia Women, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Playing XI
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI):
Beloved Biza, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Chipo Mugeri Tiripano (C), Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Lindo Mabhera, Loreen Tshuma, Modester Mupachikwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura
Namibia Women (Playing XI):
Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Edelle Van Zyl, Kayleen Green, Eveleen Kejarukua, Mekelaye Mwatile, Merzerly Gorases, Saima Tuhadeleni, Sune Wittmann (C), Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Yasmeen Khan
Zimbabwe Women Vs Namibia Women, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have faced each other 16 times in competitive cricket. Zimbabwe Women hold a dominant edge, having won 12 of those encounters. Namibia Women, however, have claimed victories in the remaining matches and will look to upset the odds at home today.
Zimbabwe Women Vs Namibia Women, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Full Squads
Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Mekelaye Mwatile, Edelle Van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Jurriene Diergaardt, Eveleen Kejarukua, Victoria Hamunyela, Saima Tuhadeleni, Leigh-Marie Visser, Sylvia Shihepo, Naomi Benjamin
Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team:
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma, Adel Zimunu