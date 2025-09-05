Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

- A conversation between between Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Indian Police Service officer Anjana Krishna has gone viral, sparking political uproar and public debate.

- The call, which occurred on August 31 and was placed via a phone handed over by an NCP worker, reportedly included the Deputy CM’s assertion of authority.

- Undeterred, Pawar escalated the matter by switching to a video call and appeared to press further for the action to be halted.