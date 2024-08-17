National

Mumbai: Woman Saved From Falling Off Atal Setu By Alert Driver, Cops | VIDEO

The incident took place at around 7 pm when the woman saw a police patrolling vehicle approaching her.

Screengrabs from the viral CCTV footage from Atal Setu |
Screengrabs from the viral CCTV footage from Atal Setu | Photo: X/@PTI_News
info_icon

A 57-year-old woman who lost balance while sitting on the safety barrier of the Atal Setu Bridge in Mumbai's Nhava Sheva on Friday was promptly rescued from falling into the sea.

The incident took place at around 7 pm when the woman saw a police patrolling vehicle approaching her. She was sitting on the barrier near a parked cab.

The woman, identified as Reema Mukesh Patel -- a resident of Mulund -- appeared to lose balance when she saw the patrol vehicle nearing her and was about to plunge into the sea when the alert cab driver promptly held her.

Soon, the police personnel rushed out of the car and assisted the cab driver in pulling Reema back up to safety, managing to saving her from the fall.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV installed on the bridge and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

"She said she lost her balance in panic after seeing police approach her. Nhava Sheva police is probing further," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, in a post on X, said that on-duty officials responded promptly to an "attempt to die by suicide" at the MTHL Atal Setu.

"PN Lalit Shirsat, PN Kiran Mahtre, PC Yash Sonawane and PC Mayur Patil of @Navimumpolice jumped over the railing and rescued the individual saving her life," the post read.

The Commissioner further added, "I request citizens to value the gift of life and not act on impulse in such circumstances. Never forget, your loved ones deserve better."

The incident comes weeks after a 38-year-old engineer -- facing financial problems -- jumped to death from Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge.

The deceased -- identified as K Shriniwas -- was a resident of Dombivli and was facing serious financial issues. The video of the unfortunate incident was caught on CCTV.

