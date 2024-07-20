Mumbai: Woman Dies, 3 Injured As Building Crumbles Amid Heavy Rains, Normal Life Paralysed

A woman was killed while three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down amid incessant rainfall on Saturday. The incident is said to have taken place at the building named Rubinnisa Manzil on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station.
Reportedly, the building was old and belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). It is said to have been declared "dangerous" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, seven persons were rescued from the building.
Incessant Mumbai rains: The incessant rainfall has brought the country’s financial capital to a standstill as normal life has been hit with transport services left affected in the city.
The continuous rainfall accompanied by rise in sea waves has raised concerns about potential flood in the city. The weather department has already put Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Palghar under a “yellow alert”, while Thane has been put under “orange alert”.
Earlier, on Friday the Mumbai's central recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm, while eastern and western Mumbai recorded 57 mm and 67 mm, respectively. The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the city, indicating that the downpour is likely to continue, exacerbating the current challenges.
Meanwhile, the public transport and train services in Mumbai have been significantly impacted due to the rains, which has caused severe waterlogging on roads and railway tracks.
Reports said the Central Railway line faced additional delays due to a technical glitch, while all three lines in the city including Central, Western, and Harbour are running 10 minutes late.
Earlier, the Andheri subway, a critical link for commuters, was closed due to significant waterlogging. Later, it was opened.
The rains have also led to waterlogging in Thane. The water has accumulated at the Thane Vandana bus depot and the local market, leading to disruption in daily activities.
In Nagpur, rains have led to the closure of schools across the district. Reportedly, the situation in Bhiwandi city is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, several low-lying areas are at risk of getting submerged if the heavy downpour continues.